Sri Lanka opt to bowl against New Zealand in second ODI

PALLEKELE: Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to field in the second one-day international against New Zealand in Pallekele on Sunday.

The hosts made one change to the side that won the first ODI by 45 runs, bringing in left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage in place of left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka.

New Zealand opted to play the same side.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (captain), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay and Asitha Fernando.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Tim Robinson, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Mitchell Hay, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi and Will Young.

Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM) and Prageeth Rambukwella (SRI)

Third Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match Referee: Graeme Labrooy (SRI)