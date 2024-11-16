KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Friday (November 15, 2024) .
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 276.89 278.65 JPY 1.76 1.81
EURO 291.10 293.80 AED 75.27 75.97
GBP 349.34 352.56 SAR 73.52 74.16
INTERBANK 277.50 277.85
=========================================================================
