KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Friday (November 15, 2024) .

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 276.89 278.65 JPY 1.76 1.81 EURO 291.10 293.80 AED 75.27 75.97 GBP 349.34 352.56 SAR 73.52 74.16 INTERBANK 277.50 277.85 =========================================================================

