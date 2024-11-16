AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.23%)
BOP 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.48%)
DCL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
DGKC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.45%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
FFBL 64.89 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.34%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.51 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.57%)
HUMNL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.12%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.1%)
KOSM 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
MLCF 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
NBP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
OGDC 193.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.29%)
PIBTL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.4%)
PPL 152.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.18%)
PRL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.43%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
SEARL 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TOMCL 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
TPLP 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
TREET 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.87%)
TRG 62.20 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (6.11%)
UNITY 28.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.5%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
BR100 10,081 Increased By 80.6 (0.81%)
BR30 31,142 Increased By 139.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-16

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 16 Nov, 2024 06:04am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Friday (November 15, 2024) .

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               276.89    278.65   JPY                  1.76     1.81
EURO                291.10    293.80   AED                 75.27    75.97
GBP                 349.34    352.56   SAR                 73.52    74.16
                                       INTERBANK          277.50   277.85
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Open market rates foreign currencies Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Supplementary grants: IMF seeks to limit govt discretion

Q1 figures revised: MoF posts Rs360bn cumulative provincial surplus

Wheat procurement: Body formed to prepare plan as per IMF terms

IMF-govt talks conclude

Nepra warns Discos and KE: ‘Resolve overbilling issue or face legal action’

CDWP approves 3 projects worth Rs58.85bn

Undisclosed foreign bank accounts, recovery of looted money: SC seeks reports from FBR and FIA

Oct FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.0159/unit negative adjustment

Income of banks: IHC restrains govt from collecting tax

DGTO declares election of central chairman PSMA ‘null and void’

Read more stories