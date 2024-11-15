AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.23%)
BOP 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.48%)
DCL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
DGKC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.45%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
FFBL 64.89 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.34%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.51 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.57%)
HUMNL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.12%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.1%)
KOSM 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
MLCF 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
NBP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
OGDC 193.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.29%)
PIBTL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.4%)
PPL 152.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.18%)
PRL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.43%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
SEARL 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TOMCL 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
TPLP 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
TREET 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.87%)
TRG 62.20 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (6.11%)
UNITY 28.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.5%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
BR100 10,081 Increased By 80.6 (0.81%)
BR30 31,142 Increased By 139.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks slump after Fed signals no rush to cut rates

AFP Published 15 Nov, 2024 08:29pm

WASHINGTON: Wall Street stocks slipped early Friday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the US central bank was in no hurry to cut interest rates.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 percent to 43,599.25.

The broad-based S&P 500 Index retreated 0.7 percent to 5,906.46, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index plunged 1.3 percent to 18,861.20.

Wall St little changed after in-line monthly producer prices

The losses came a day after Powell said that US economic growth remained resilient while inflation, though running closer to the central bank’s target, had not reached it just yet.

Powell delivered a “rather deliberate message to the market” that a further rate reduction in December might not be forthcoming, said Quincy Krosby of LPL Financial.

Following his comments, the yield on the 10-year and two-year US Treasury notes climbed higher on Friday.

Analysts on Friday also took in retail sales figures that – while still solid – were held back by fallout from devastating hurricanes.

Meanwhile, industrial production declined again in October by 0.3 percent, with output held down by a worker strike at an aircraft manufacturer.

Wall Street stocks

Comments

200 characters

US stocks slump after Fed signals no rush to cut rates

Mobile internet services suspended in certain parts of Balochistan: PTA

Unrestricted freedom of speech contributing to moral degradation: COAS Munir

1QFY25: With IMF in Islamabad, Punjab revises budget figures, now posts Rs40bn surplus

KSE-100 pulls back after brief run past 95,000, still closes at record high

CCoP reiterates ‘resolve to divest’ PIA shares, but adds G2G mode

Donald Trump promises to end wars with a ‘strong military’

Punjab declares health emergency in smog-hit Lahore, Multan

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sujawal

Oil prices set for weekly loss on China demand fears

Read more stories