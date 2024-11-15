AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 127.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 86.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 32.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 109.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 190.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 27.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 150.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 16.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,010 Increased By 126.5 (1.28%)
BR30 31,023 Increased By 422.5 (1.38%)
KSE100 94,192 Increased By 836.5 (0.9%)
KSE30 29,201 Increased By 270.2 (0.93%)
Nov 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-15

Wall St little changed after in-line monthly producer prices

Reuters Published November 15, 2024 Updated November 15, 2024 07:07am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes were subdued on Thursday after monthly producer prices rose as expected, with investors awaiting Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments later in the day for clues on the outlook for interest rates.

The producer price index (PPI) for final demand rose 0.2% on a monthly basis in October, in line with forecasts, though the annual rise of 2.4% was a touch higher than expectations.

Meanwhile, jobless claims dropped 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 217,000 for the week ended Nov. 9, lower than forecast.

“PPI shows inflation is waning but coming down at a gradual pace, and consistent with what Powell mentioned earlier in the month that risks to inflation and the labor market are balanced,” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist, US Bank Wealth Management.

Changing inflation expectations are visible in the bond market, where the US 10-year Treasury yield has ticked up to its highest since July.

Traders now expect a 79.1% chance of a 25-basis point reduction at the Federal Reserve’s December meeting, down from 82% prior to the data, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.77 points, or 0.03%, to 43,943.42, the S&P 500 lost 4.30 points, or 0.07%, to 5,981.08, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 10.19 points, or 0.05%, to 19,220.53.

The blue-chip Dow was buoyed by a 7.1% gain in Walt Disney after the entertainment giant reported quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street’s estimates and offered robust guidance for the coming years.

Consumer discretionary stocks weighed on the S&P 500. EV maker Tesla declined 2.5%, while Amazon.com was down 0.7%.

Powell will provide an update on his economic outlook to business leaders in Dallas, a day after some Fed policymakers shifted their attention back to inflation risks as they weighed when, and how fast and far, to cut interest rates.

Fed governor Adriana Kugler said the central bank has made considerable progress in working to achieve its job and inflation goals, while Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said high union wage settlements and the possibility of coming tariff increases could make Fed officials more cautious about thinking they have won their battle against high inflation. A post-election rally in equities appeared to be waning, even as focus turned to the potential inflationary pressures from policies under President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

Wall Street US stocks Dow Jones Industrial Average

Comments

200 characters

Wall St little changed after in-line monthly producer prices

NFP, agri tax review: Provincial govts to face IMF scrutiny today

IPPs talks and power sector: Minister to brief IMF team today

Mini-budget: Minister says ‘it will be premature to comment’

Punjab PA passes Agri Income Tax Bill

ECC directs NAB to surrender lapsable funds

Constitutional bench dismisses review plea against Isa

NA body told: 115 development projects may be delayed

Appeal system becomes dysfunctional: Uncertainty surrounds Rs2.7trn tax litigations: PTBA

Bilawal hits out at govt over ‘shutdown of VPN’

26th Constitutional Amendment: SCBA body disowns its secretary’s statement

Read more stories