AGL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.42%)
AIRLINK 127.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.12%)
BOP 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.66%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.25%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
DGKC 86.42 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.73%)
FCCL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
FFBL 65.17 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.78%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 113.20 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (2.19%)
HUMNL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.46%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.3%)
KOSM 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.34%)
MLCF 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
NBP 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
OGDC 196.50 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.04%)
PIBTL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.27%)
PPL 154.57 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.34%)
PRL 26.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
SEARL 87.60 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (4.11%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.64%)
TOMCL 36.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.96%)
TPLP 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.54%)
TREET 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-5.72%)
TRG 62.75 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (7.05%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (6.48%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 10,143 Increased By 142.6 (1.43%)
BR30 31,424 Increased By 422.1 (1.36%)
KSE100 95,136 Increased By 944.5 (1%)
KSE30 29,547 Increased By 346.1 (1.19%)
Nov 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 15 Nov, 2024 03:28pm

After declining in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan grew on Friday in line with their increase in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola was up by Rs1,300, clocking in at Rs267,700.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs229,510 after it recorded an increase of Rs1,115, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs5,500 to settle at Rs266,400.

The international rate of gold increased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was $2,565 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was up by $13 during the day.

Silver prices remained unchanged at Rs3,250 per tola.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs287,900 per tola in Pakistan.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market US gold gold price gold imports gold rates Gold trade gold rate gold markets US gold prices Global Gold prices Gold spot rates gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola US gold price gold spot rate Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity Global gold price local gold prices stolen gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

CCoP reiterates ‘resolve to divest’ PIA shares, but adds G2G mode

Salaried class: Govt explains how tax burden can be lessened

Punjab declares health emergency in smog-hit Lahore, Multan

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Elon Musk met with Iran’s UN ambassador, New York Times reports

Oil set for weekly loss on uncertainty around Fed rate cuts, China demand fears

BAFL operations in Bangladesh: central banks give green signal for due diligence facilitation

Punjab PA passes Agri Income Tax Bill, PPP stages walkout

IPPs talks and power sector: Minister to brief IMF team today

Read more stories