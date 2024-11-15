Gold price per tola increases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

After declining in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan grew on Friday in line with their increase in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola was up by Rs1,300, clocking in at Rs267,700.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs229,510 after it recorded an increase of Rs1,115, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs5,500 to settle at Rs266,400.

The international rate of gold increased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was $2,565 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was up by $13 during the day.

Silver prices remained unchanged at Rs3,250 per tola.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs287,900 per tola in Pakistan.