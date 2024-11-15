AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Reon Energy, FrieslandCampina Engro sign solar partnership

Published 15 Nov, 2024

KARACHI: FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited, a leader in Pakistan’s dairy industry, has announced a 3.4MW solar power project in a significant partnership with Reon Energy, a leading Intelligent Renewable Microgrids company, to strengthen sustainability across its operations.

The plant will be installed at FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan’s manufacturing facility in Sahiwal. The system is designed to generate 5,013.6 MWh of clean energy annually, significantly reducing CO2 emissions by approximately 2,506 tonnes each year. This initiative underscores FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan’s dedication to environmental stewardship and represents a significant advancement in the dairy industry.

While addressing the event, Kashan Hasan, CEO & Managing Director of FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEPL) emphasized how such partnerships serve as a defining moment in strengthening and promoting environmental sustainability in the dairy industry. He added: “Our partnership with Reon Energy is a key milestone in our strategy to minimize environmental impact and to foster a sustainable future for the dairy sector. By leveraging solar energy, we have developed a cost-effective and sustainable approach that reduces reliance on non-renewable resources and enhances financial viability for the dairy sector.”

Regarding the collaboration, Mujtaba Haider Khan, CEO of Reon Energy, stated, “Reon’s partnership with FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEPL) reflects our commitment to promoting renewable energy across industries, including the dairy sector. Reon as a leading CleanTech company continues to enable Commercial & Industrial customers transition to renewable energy to improve affordability, reliability & sustainability through deployment of Intelligent Renewable Microgrids, powered by REFLEXTM, our proprietary Battery Storage platform & SPARKTM, our Energy Management software, that not only meet the needs of our clients but also pave the way for a more sustainable future.”

This initiative aligns with FCEPL’s dedication to supporting sustainable dairy production. FCEPL has also been actively supporting 93 farms, as of this year, in transitioning to solar energy, enhancing the adoption of renewable energy sources within the dairy sector.

