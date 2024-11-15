KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (November 14, 2024) .
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD $ 276.96 278.74 JPY 1.76 1.81
EURO 290.24 293.01 AED 75.27 75.96
GBP 349.23 352.45 SAR 73.52 74.16
INTERBANK 277.60 277.70
