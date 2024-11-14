AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ICC Champions Trophy arrives in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published November 14, 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy has arrived from Dubai to Islamabad as Pakistan gears up to host the tournament from February 19 to March 9, 2025.

The tour begins on November 16 in Pakistan’s picturesque Skardu Valley. The trophy will then travel through major cities that are set to host the Champions Trophy matches, with a symbolic stop at the K2 Base Camp as the tour’s highlight before concluding on November 24.

Pakistan asks ICC to explain India Champions Trophy refusal

This year’s tour has garnered attention as it launches without an official tournament schedule—a first for the ICC. Normally, schedules are announced months ahead, as was the case with the recent Men’s T20 and ODI World Cups.

The Champions Trophy schedule, initially set to be revealed on November 11 in Lahore, has been delayed due to India’s refusal to play in Pakistan.

Consequently, the ICC has yet to finalise and announce the tournament schedule, keeping fans and broadcasters eagerly waiting.

