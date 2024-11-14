Most Gulf markets gain in early trade; Saudi falls

Most stock markets in the Gulf edged higher in early trade on Thursday as investors assessed the monetary policy and inflation outlook in the world’s largest economy.

Traders responded to a US inflation print that was in line with expectations by ramping up bets on a Federal Reserve rate cut next month.

Markets are now pricing in an 83% chance of a 25 basis-point rate cut from the Fed next month, up from about 59% a day ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the Fed’s decisions, as most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.2%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties advancing 1.3%. Toll operator Salik gained 1.1% after reporting a higher third-quarter net profit.

In Abu Dhabi, the index rose 0.4%, with conglomerate International Holding climbing 1%. However, Lulu Retail Holdings - Middle East’s biggest hypermarket chain operator - dropped 2.5% in market debut.

The Qatari index was up 0.4%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar gaining 1.3%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 0.9%, weighed down by a 4% slide in Acwa Power Company, whereas Saudi Telecom Company (STC) retreated more than 3%.

The kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund PIF has raised 3.86 billion riyals ($1.03 billion) from selling a 2% stake in telecoms firm STC, PIF said on Thursday, as it seeks to raise funds for the Gulf country’s economic diversification programme.