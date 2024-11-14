AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Technology

Telekom raises guidance, reports slight Q3 profit beat

Published 14 Nov, 2024

Deutsche Telekom raised on Thursday its full year core profit guidance and posted third quarter group core profit that slightly beat analyst expectations.

The telecoms company reported third quarter adjusted group earnings before interest, taxes and amortization after leases (EBITDA AL) at 11.096 billion euros ($11.70 billion) compared with the 11.05 billion euros expected by analysts in a company-compiled consensus.

Telekom forecasts revenue growth of up to 6% per year to 2027

Deutsche Telekom also increased its EBITDA AL guidance for the full year 2024, raising it to around 43.0 billion euros, after previously guiding for 42.9 billion euros.

Deutsche Telekom

