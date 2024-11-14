Markets Print 2024-11-14
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) .
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.02 278.80 JPY 1.77 1.83
EURO 292.68 295.44 AED 75.25 75.96
GBP 351.41 354.74 SAR 73.50 74.16
INTERBANK 277.80 277.95
=========================================================================
