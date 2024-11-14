KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 93,355.43 High: 93,803.59 Low: 92,943.08 Net Change: 130.87 Volume (000): 295,674 Value (000): 21,903,308 Makt Cap (000) 2,866,431,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,225.02 NET CH (-) 164.52 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,120.75 NET CH (+) 135.11 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,537.13 NET CH (-) 111.43 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,079.88 NET CH (-) 184.43 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,436.93 NET CH (+) 109.16 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,564.76 NET CH (-) 7.66 ------------------------------------ As on: 13-November-2024 ====================================

