Markets Print 2024-11-14
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 93,355.43
High: 93,803.59
Low: 92,943.08
Net Change: 130.87
Volume (000): 295,674
Value (000): 21,903,308
Makt Cap (000) 2,866,431,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,225.02
NET CH (-) 164.52
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,120.75
NET CH (+) 135.11
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,537.13
NET CH (-) 111.43
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,079.88
NET CH (-) 184.43
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,436.93
NET CH (+) 109.16
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,564.76
NET CH (-) 7.66
------------------------------------
As on: 13-November-2024
====================================
