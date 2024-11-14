AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Markets Print 2024-11-14

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) . ====================================...
Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2024 06:33am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) .

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 93,355.43
High:                      93,803.59
Low:                       92,943.08
Net Change:                   130.87
Volume (000):                295,674
Value (000):              21,903,308
Makt Cap (000)         2,866,431,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 19,225.02
NET CH                    (-) 164.52
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,120.75
NET CH                    (+) 135.11
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 24,537.13
NET CH                    (-) 111.43
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,079.88
NET CH                    (-) 184.43
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,436.93
NET CH                    (+) 109.16
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,564.76
NET CH                      (-) 7.66
------------------------------------
As on:              13-November-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

