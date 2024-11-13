AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
World

Lebanon says Israel strikes Hezbollah bastion in south Beirut

AFP Published 13 Nov, 2024 05:11pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanese state media reported on Wednesday a third wave of Israeli raids on Hezbollah’s south Beirut bastion in 24 hours, after the health ministry said another strike south of the capital killed six people.

“Enemy aircraft targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs”, the official National News Agency said, reporting six strikes.

AFPTV footage showed plumes of black smoke rising over the area following the strikes, about an hour after Israel’s army issued evacuation warnings.

Israeli airstrikes pound Beirut suburb, no sign of ceasefire

People hastily drove away from the area following the evacuation calls, with residents firing gunshots in the air to warn civilians to flee, an AFP photographer said.

Earlier Wednesday, an Israeli strike on Aramoun south of Beirut killed six people, Lebanon’s health ministry said giving a preliminary toll for the attack on the densely-packed area which is located outside Hezbollah’s traditional strongholds.

“Body parts were recovered from the site and their identities are being verified,” it added, after the NNA said the strike targeted a residential apartment at dawn.

Israeli strikes hit south of Beirut and Lebanon’s Bekaa region

An AFP photographer saw rescuers pulling bodies out of the rubble in Aramoun, where the four-storey building had partially collapsed.

Lebanon Beirut Hezbollah MENA Lebanon Israel border Israel and Hezbollah Hezbollah Israel war

