Sri Lankan equities end higher as consumer discretionary, energy shares gain

Sri Lankan shares closed higher for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, aided by gains in consumer discretionary and energy stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.05% higher at 13,125.19.

Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) and Bansei Royal Resorts Hikkaduwa were the top percent gainers on the CSE All-Share, rising 33.33% and 18.06%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 204.6 million shares from 132.3 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as real estate, industrials and financials gain

The equity market’s turnover rose to 6.98 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.4 million) from 4.29 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 151.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 6.90 billion rupees, the data showed.