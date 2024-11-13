AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.77%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
DFML 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
DGKC 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 32.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
FFBL 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.1%)
FFL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.93%)
MLCF 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
NBP 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.85%)
OGDC 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-2.41%)
PAEL 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
PPL 149.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
PTC 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
SEARL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (10%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.47%)
TOMCL 35.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.91%)
TREET 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.9%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.12%)
UNITY 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,889 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 30,611 Decreased By -140.9 (-0.46%)
KSE100 93,355 Increased By 130.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 28,931 Increased By 46 (0.16%)
Markets

Sri Lankan equities end higher as consumer discretionary, energy shares gain

  • CSE All-Share index settled 1.05% higher at 13,125.19
Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2024 04:32pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, aided by gains in consumer discretionary and energy stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.05% higher at 13,125.19.

Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) and Bansei Royal Resorts Hikkaduwa were the top percent gainers on the CSE All-Share, rising 33.33% and 18.06%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 204.6 million shares from 132.3 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as real estate, industrials and financials gain

The equity market’s turnover rose to 6.98 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.4 million) from 4.29 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 151.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 6.90 billion rupees, the data showed.

