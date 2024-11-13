Palm oil falls on weak rival vegetable oils

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures declined for a second session on Wednesday, dragged down by the weakness in prices of rival vegetable oils in Dalian and Chicago.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 158 ringgit, or 3.14%, to 4,868 ringgit ($1,095.66) a metric ton as of 0234 GMT.

Fundamentals