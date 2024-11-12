AGL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.2%)
AIRLINK 127.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.27%)
BOP 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.77%)
DCL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.75%)
DGKC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.72%)
FCCL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.77%)
FFBL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.91%)
HUBC 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.92%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
KOSM 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.77%)
MLCF 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.02%)
NBP 60.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
OGDC 194.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-1.6%)
PAEL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.65%)
PIBTL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.39%)
PPL 150.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-2.36%)
PRL 27.08 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (8.32%)
PTC 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SEARL 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.08%)
TPLP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.11%)
TREET 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
TRG 52.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.24%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,920 Decreased By -52.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 30,751 Decreased By -346.3 (-1.11%)
KSE100 93,225 Decreased By -423.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 28,885 Decreased By -132.9 (-0.46%)
Nov 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm falls weighed by rival vegetable oils

Reuters Published 12 Nov, 2024 04:21pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures tumbled on Tuesday after closing at their highest since mid-June 2022 in the previous session, trailing weakness in soyoil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 165 ringgit, or 3.18%, its biggest daily drop since Aug. 5, to 5,031 ringgit ($1,134.64) a metric ton at closing, snapping a four-session rally.

“Prices went up too much already, normal to head lower. We are too expensive compared to other edible oils,” said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader, adding that fundamentals are not supportive of the price.

Exports of Malaysia’s palm oil products in the Nov. 1-10 period declined between 14.6% and 15.8% compared to the same period a month ago, according to surveyors AmSpec Agri Malaysia and Intertek Testing Services (ITS).

Palm oil closed highest since mid June 2022

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks shrank the most in seven months in October as exports surged, production fell and domestic consumption increased, the country’s industry regulator said on Monday.

Weaker soyoil prices also added pressure to the contract, the trader said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 2.7%, while its palm oil contract barely changed, down 0.49%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 2.76%.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil imports palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm falls weighed by rival vegetable oils

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Omar Ayub, other PTI leaders released after brief detention

KSE-100 sheds 424 points as investors resort to profit-taking

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab in Nov, Dec: NDMA

Fauji Foundation withdraws intention to acquire shares in Agha Steel Industries

Saudi National Bank terminates plan to divest stake in Samba Pakistan

Gold price per tola decreases Rs7,000 in Pakistan

Iran, Russia link bank card systems in latest move to overcome sanctions

IGI Holdings to purchase stake in Packages Limited for Rs2.6bn

SBP approves TPL Corp, Abhi’s acquisition of FINCA Microfinance Bank

Read more stories