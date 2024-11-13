AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Markets Print 2024-11-13

Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 13 Nov, 2024 06:33am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) .

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               276.94    278.83   JPY                  1.78     1.84
EURO                293.50    296.26   AED                 75.27    75.97
GBP                 353.86    357.25   SAR                 73.52    74.16
                                       INTERBANK          277.75   277.90
=========================================================================

