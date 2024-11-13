Markets Print 2024-11-13
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) .
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 276.94 278.83 JPY 1.78 1.84
EURO 293.50 296.26 AED 75.27 75.97
GBP 353.86 357.25 SAR 73.52 74.16
INTERBANK 277.75 277.90
=========================================================================
