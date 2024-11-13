Markets Print 2024-11-13
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 93,224.56
High: 93,871.62
Low: 92,893.11
Net Change: 423.77
Volume (000): 408,483
Value (000): 20,872,940
Makt Cap (000) 2,862,414,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,389.54
NET CH (-) 157.76
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,985.64
NET CH (-) 103.38
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,648.56
NET CH (-) 78.21
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,264.31
NET CH (+) 8.14
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,327.77
NET CH (-) 10.23
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,572.42
NET CH (-) 42.44
------------------------------------
As on: 12-November-2024
====================================
