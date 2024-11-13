KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 93,224.56 High: 93,871.62 Low: 92,893.11 Net Change: 423.77 Volume (000): 408,483 Value (000): 20,872,940 Makt Cap (000) 2,862,414,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,389.54 NET CH (-) 157.76 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,985.64 NET CH (-) 103.38 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,648.56 NET CH (-) 78.21 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,264.31 NET CH (+) 8.14 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,327.77 NET CH (-) 10.23 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,572.42 NET CH (-) 42.44 ------------------------------------ As on: 12-November-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

