AGL 40.39 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.95%)
AIRLINK 127.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
BOP 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.74%)
DCL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
DFML 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
DGKC 87.08 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.58%)
FCCL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
FFBL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.93%)
FFL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
HUBC 109.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.52%)
HUMNL 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
KEL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
MLCF 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
NBP 59.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.32%)
OGDC 194.94 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.13%)
PAEL 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.79%)
PIBTL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
PPL 151.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.34%)
PRL 26.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
PTC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
SEARL 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
TOMCL 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.58%)
TRG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.45%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,917 Decreased By -3 (-0.03%)
BR30 30,750 Decreased By -1.5 (-0%)
KSE100 93,367 Increased By 142.5 (0.15%)
KSE30 28,926 Increased By 40.7 (0.14%)
Markets Print 2024-11-13

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) . ==================================== ...
Recorder Report Published 13 Nov, 2024 06:33am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) .

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 93,224.56
High:                      93,871.62
Low:                       92,893.11
Net Change:                   423.77
Volume (000):                408,483
Value (000):              20,872,940
Makt Cap (000)         2,862,414,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 19,389.54
NET CH                    (-) 157.76
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,985.64
NET CH                    (-) 103.38
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 24,648.56
NET CH                     (-) 78.21
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,264.31
NET CH                      (+) 8.14
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,327.77
NET CH                     (-) 10.23
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,572.42
NET CH                     (-) 42.44
------------------------------------
As on:              12-November-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

