Sri Lankan shares end higher as real estate, industrials and financials gain

Sri Lankan shares closed higher for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, aided by gains in real estate, industrial and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.88% higher at 12,988.99.

Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide and Maharaja Foods were the top percent gainers on the CSE All-Share, rising 33.33% and 12.96%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 132.3 million shares from 81.9 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 4.29 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($14.7 million) from 2.43 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Domestic investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 4.21 billion rupees, while foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 108.6 million rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lanka votes to elect a new parliament this week in a snap general election called by its Marxist-leaning president who wants a fresh mandate in the legislature to drive economic reforms in the debt-ridden island nation.