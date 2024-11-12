AGL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.2%)
AIRLINK 127.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.27%)
BOP 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.77%)
DCL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.75%)
DGKC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.72%)
FCCL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.77%)
FFBL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.91%)
HUBC 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.92%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
KOSM 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.77%)
MLCF 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.02%)
NBP 60.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
OGDC 194.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-1.6%)
PAEL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.65%)
PIBTL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.39%)
PPL 150.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-2.36%)
PRL 27.08 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (8.32%)
PTC 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SEARL 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.08%)
TPLP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.11%)
TREET 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
TRG 52.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.24%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,923 Decreased By -49.4 (-0.5%)
BR30 30,749 Decreased By -349.1 (-1.12%)
KSE100 93,225 Decreased By -423.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 28,878 Decreased By -139.3 (-0.48%)
Nov 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 slumps as investors ‘resort to profit-taking’

BR Web Desk Published November 12, 2024 Updated November 12, 2024 02:54pm

After days of positive momentum, profit-taking was the theme of the day as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost over 450 points during intra-day trading on Tuesday.

At 2:45pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 93,193.61, a decrease of 454.71 points or 0.49%. The KSE-100 hit an intra-day low of 92,893.11. It finished on Monday at a record high of 93,648.32.

Selling pressure was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, banking, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and power generation. Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, SNGPL, OGDC, PPL, NBP and HBL traded in negative.

“Profit-taking” is being observed at the stock market, Mohammed Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities, told Business Recorder.

Another analyst said the visit of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation, and the buzz over the requirement of additional taxation measures sent participants into a state of panic selling and consolidation of gains.

The stock market has maintained an upward streak in recent weeks amid positive economic indicators including a decline in policy rate and improvement in remittance flows.

Meanwhile, an IMF delegation, led by its Mission Chief Nathan Porter, held an initial meeting with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday.

The IMF delegation arrived in Pakistan on Monday for a staff visit to discuss recent developments and the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) performance to date.

Reports indicate that measures aimed at curtailing expenditure and increasing tax collection are to be high on the agenda of the IMF-Pakistan meetings.

On Monday, the PSX’s benchmark index closed higher by 357 points as traders took a breather after the index crossed 94,000 for the first time during intra-day trading.

Internationally, Asian stocks eased while the dollar held at four-month highs on Tuesday, though all the excitement was centred on bitcoin as it soared to a record peak underpinned by investor bets on assets that are likely to benefit from Donald Trump’s election win.

Investors anticipate Trump’s second four-year term in office will bring equities-boosting tax cuts and looser regulations, lifting the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, bitcoin, to an all-time high of $89,637.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1%, with Taiwan shares sliding 2% and South Korean stocks 1% lower.

This is an intra-day update

IMF Pakistan Stock Exchange Gulf stock markets KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index psx companies KSE-100 index IMF and Pakistan Pakistan Stock Market

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 slumps as investors ‘resort to profit-taking’

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab in Nov, Dec: NDMA

Saudi National Bank terminates plan to divest stake in Samba Pakistan

Gold price per tola decreases Rs7,000 in Pakistan

IGI Holdings to purchase stake in Packages Limited for Rs2.6bn

SBP approves TPL Corp, Abhi’s acquisition of FINCA Microfinance Bank

Oil drifts amid China stimulus concerns, oversupply worries

Pakistan’s Noman Ali gets ICC Men’s Player of Month Award

Aurangzeb welcomes APM Terminals’ investment offer

Read more stories