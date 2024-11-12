AGL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.2%)
AIRLINK 127.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.27%)
BOP 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.77%)
DCL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.75%)
DGKC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.72%)
FCCL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.77%)
FFBL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.91%)
HUBC 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.92%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
KOSM 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.77%)
MLCF 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.02%)
NBP 60.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
OGDC 194.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-1.6%)
PAEL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.65%)
PIBTL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.39%)
PPL 150.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-2.36%)
PRL 27.08 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (8.32%)
PTC 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SEARL 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.08%)
TPLP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.11%)
TREET 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
TRG 52.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.24%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,923 Decreased By -49.4 (-0.5%)
BR30 30,749 Decreased By -349.1 (-1.12%)
KSE100 93,225 Decreased By -423.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 28,878 Decreased By -139.3 (-0.48%)
Nov 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets ease on weaker oil, caution ahead of US data; Emaar lifts Dubai

Reuters Published 12 Nov, 2024 02:00pm

Most stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Tuesday, tracking losses in oil prices, while investors awaited US economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials this week.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index lost 0.1%, hit by a 0.4% fall in the oil behemoth Saudi Aramco.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - eased as investor disappointment over China’s latest stimulus plan and oversupply concerns weighed on the market, along with a stronger dollar.

A stronger dollar makes commodities denominated in the US currency, such as oil, more expensive for holders of other currencies, and tends to weigh on prices. Saudi energy index was down 0.4%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was down 0.1%. Investors are also bracing for further signals from US inflation data and Fed speakers this week.

Markets are pricing in an 87% chance of the Fed cutting rates in December by 25 basis points.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by decisions of the Fed, as most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

Gulf bourses end mixed on weak oil, ahead of US data

The Qatari index dropped 0.7%, hit by a 1.4% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar and 0.6% decreased in the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank.

Dubai’s main share index, however, rose 0.4%, led by a 1.8% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties , while its unit Emaar Development jumped 6.7%, after the developers reported higher nine-month net profits.

Gulf stock markets MENA

