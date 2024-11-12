AGL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.2%)
AIRLINK 127.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.27%)
BOP 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.77%)
DCL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.75%)
DGKC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.72%)
FCCL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.77%)
FFBL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.91%)
HUBC 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.92%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
KOSM 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.77%)
MLCF 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.02%)
NBP 60.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
OGDC 194.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-1.6%)
PAEL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.65%)
PIBTL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.39%)
PPL 150.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-2.36%)
PRL 27.08 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (8.32%)
PTC 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SEARL 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.08%)
TPLP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.11%)
TREET 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
TRG 52.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.24%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,923 Decreased By -49.4 (-0.5%)
BR30 30,749 Decreased By -349.1 (-1.12%)
KSE100 93,225 Decreased By -423.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 28,878 Decreased By -139.3 (-0.48%)
European shares fall as market assesses Trump risks

Reuters Published 12 Nov, 2024 01:58pm

European shares opened lower amid broad-based losses on Tuesday, as markets considered the implications of US President-elect Donald Trump’s policies, while some downbeat earnings compounded losses.

The pan-European STOXX 600 shed 0.9% as of 0816 GMT, with chemicals amongst the top decliners, down 1.4%.

Basic resources dipped 1.5% as most metal prices fell, while personal and household goods, which houses heavyweight China-exposed luxury firms, dropped 1.3%.

Mainland Chinese equities were under pressure after data showed unexpectedly weak loan demand in October.

Also adding to worries was Donald Trump’s likely choice of US Senator Marco Rubio, a top China hawk, to be his secretary of state.

European shares open higher at start of data-packed week

European equities have been under pressure as investors assessed the likelihood of tariff increases after Trump’s sweeping victory last week.

Data provider Decision Desk HQ projected that Trump’s Republican Party had won a majority in the US House of Representatives.

Among earnings-driven losses, Brenntag eased 9.2% after the German chemicals distributor reported a 4.9% drop in its quarterly core profit, missing market expectations.

German drugs-to-pesticides group Bayer fell 12.1% after it lowered the full-year operating earnings guidance.

