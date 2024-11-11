AGL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.36%)
AIRLINK 127.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.24%)
BOP 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.17%)
DCL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.83%)
DFML 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
DGKC 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.16%)
FCCL 33.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.74%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.09%)
FFL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
HUBC 110.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.42%)
HUMNL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.14%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.89%)
KOSM 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.37%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
NBP 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.32%)
OGDC 199.01 Increased By ▲ 7.60 (3.97%)
PAEL 29.05 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (8.15%)
PIBTL 8.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.77%)
PPL 155.07 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (3.33%)
PRL 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
SEARL 78.45 Increased By ▲ 7.13 (10%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.35%)
TOMCL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
TPLP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.09%)
TRG 53.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (3.26%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.8%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
European shares open higher at start of data-packed week

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2024 02:56pm

European shares opened higher on Monday with most sectors rising, kicking off a week packed with global economic data including inflation readings in Germany and the United States.

The pan-European STOXX 600 added 0.9% as of 0811 GMT, with industrials among the top gainers, up 1.2%. Defence companies such as Sweden’s SAAB, Italy’s Leonardo and UK’s Rolls-Royce rose between 2.1% and 3.7%.

The European benchmark logged its third straight weekly loss on Friday as investors assessed the likelihood of tariffs after Donald Trump recaptured the US presidency.

Underwhelming Chinese measures to revive its ailing economy last week also added to the losses.

European shares log third week of declines on China, tariff jitters

Later this week, inflation readings across Europe, US and a preliminary reading of euro zone third quarter GDP would remain in focus.

Among key stocks, German automotive and industrial supplier Continental advanced 7.6% after posting third-quarter core profit above expectations.

Aquis Exchange more than doubled in value after Swiss stock exchange operator SIX Group said it has reached an agreement to acquire the London-based company in a cash offer.

European shares

