KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 11, 2024) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 93,648.33 High: 94,020.03 Low: 93,318.91 Net Change: 356.65 Volume (000): 468,863 Value (000): 28,308,388 Makt Cap (000) 2,875,420,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,547.30 NET CH (-) 10.48 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,089.02 NET CH (-) 122.36 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,726.77 NET CH (-) 76.58 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,256.17 NET CH (-) 174.82 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,338.00 NET CH (+) 136.69 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,614.86 NET CH (+) 32.99 ------------------------------------ As on: 11-November-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024