Markets Print 2024-11-12
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 11, 2024) . ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 11, 2024) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 93,648.33
High: 94,020.03
Low: 93,318.91
Net Change: 356.65
Volume (000): 468,863
Value (000): 28,308,388
Makt Cap (000) 2,875,420,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,547.30
NET CH (-) 10.48
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,089.02
NET CH (-) 122.36
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,726.77
NET CH (-) 76.58
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,256.17
NET CH (-) 174.82
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,338.00
NET CH (+) 136.69
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,614.86
NET CH (+) 32.99
------------------------------------
As on: 11-November-2024
====================================
