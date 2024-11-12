AGL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
AIRLINK 128.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
CNERGY 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
DCL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
DFML 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.24%)
DGKC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.42%)
FCCL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.87%)
FFBL 65.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
FFL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 111.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.52%)
HUMNL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
MLCF 42.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1%)
NBP 60.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.22%)
OGDC 195.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.03%)
PAEL 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.63%)
PPL 152.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.14%)
PRL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PTC 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
SEARL 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.59%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
TOMCL 35.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.78%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TREET 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
UNITY 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.67%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 9,968 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.04%)
BR30 31,016 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.26%)
KSE100 93,566 Decreased By -82.2 (-0.09%)
KSE30 29,010 Decreased By -7.4 (-0.03%)
Nov 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-12

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 11, 2024) . ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 12 Nov, 2024 06:38am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 11, 2024) .

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 93,648.33
High:                      94,020.03
Low:                       93,318.91
Net Change:                   356.65
Volume (000):                468,863
Value (000):              28,308,388
Makt Cap (000)         2,875,420,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 19,547.30
NET CH                     (-) 10.48
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,089.02
NET CH                    (-) 122.36
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 24,726.77
NET CH                     (-) 76.58
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,256.17
NET CH                    (-) 174.82
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,338.00
NET CH                    (+) 136.69
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,614.86
NET CH                     (+) 32.99
------------------------------------
As on:              11-November-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices

Comments

200 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Aurangzeb welcomes APM Terminals’ investment offer

MoM basis: Sept debt stocks drop Rs792bn on SBP profit

T&D losses amassed: Nepra to sue Discos for Rs276bn circular debt

SECP launches country’s first start-up summit

PM, Saudi investment minister follow up on economic cooperation

Riali-II project security package approval: PD all set to place summary before ECC

PD misses SIFC deadline to resolve issues facing oil refineries

Aurangzeb invites Turkish firms for JVs

Govt likely to pick former CJP Isa for CEC slot?

Russia keen to work with Pakistan on NSTC: envoy

Read more stories