Sri Lankan shares end higher as real estate, IT gain

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, aided by gains in real estate and information technology stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.58% higher at 12,875.32.

Nation Lanka Finance and Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) were the top percent gainers on the CSE All-Share, rising 50% and 33.33%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 81.9 million shares from 77.5 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.43 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($1.47 million) from 2.04 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 85.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.37 billion rupees, the data showed.