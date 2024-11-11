AGL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.36%)
AIRLINK 127.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.24%)
BOP 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.17%)
DCL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.83%)
DFML 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
DGKC 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.16%)
FCCL 33.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.74%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.09%)
FFL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
HUBC 110.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.42%)
HUMNL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.14%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.89%)
KOSM 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.37%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
NBP 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.32%)
OGDC 199.01 Increased By ▲ 7.60 (3.97%)
PAEL 29.05 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (8.15%)
PIBTL 8.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.77%)
PPL 155.07 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (3.33%)
PRL 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
SEARL 78.45 Increased By ▲ 7.13 (10%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.35%)
TOMCL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
TPLP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.09%)
TRG 53.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (3.26%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.8%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Nov 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end higher as real estate, IT gain

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2024 04:28pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, aided by gains in real estate and information technology stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.58% higher at 12,875.32.

Nation Lanka Finance and Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) were the top percent gainers on the CSE All-Share, rising 50% and 33.33%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 81.9 million shares from 77.5 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.43 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($1.47 million) from 2.04 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 85.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.37 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lankan shares end higher as real estate, IT gain

Pakistan’s record smog triggers anguish and anxiety

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

China to continue support for Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts

Hezbollah says no official ceasefire proposal received yet

Attock Refinery denies sale rumours, share price plummets

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Israeli fire kills 11 Palestinians as tanks roll into central Gaza camp

Oil falls as China stimulus fails to boost sentiment, US dollar strength

CCP for sell-off of Discos or exploring PPPs

Bangladesh, Pakistan to take major steps aimed at improving relations

Read more stories