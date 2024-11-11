AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-11

President, PM congratulate cricket team

NNI Published 11 Nov, 2024 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday felicitated Pakistan Cricket Team on winning the one-day international (ODI) series against Aussies eleven at their home ground in Australia.

The president lauded the national team for achieving the remarkable triumph in Australia after a gap of 22 years span, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He further observed that Pakistan team performed well for which the entire team deserved accolades. The president expressed the optimism that the national cricket team would continue its winning streak in future.

The prime minister termed it as the happiest occasion for the nation because the national team achieved victory in ODI series in Australia after a gap of 22 years, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The bowlers and batters displayed an excellent performance against Australia, he said, adding the members of the team and management worked hard for which they deserved such victory.

Separately, on X account, the prime minister posted, “Big Day for Pakistani Cricket! Congratulations to the Pakistan cricket team on their historic ODI series victory against Australia. After 22 years, Pakistan as defeated Australia on their home ground, and that too, in a convincing manner.”

He further posted that this victory was the result of unity and teamwork of their brilliant players; as well as efforts of coaching staff and the PCB under the able leadership of Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

“May this be the start of a great and glorious period for Pakistani Cricket Team”, he added.

