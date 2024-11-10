AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australian parliament staff report workplace offences as it seeks to address sexual harassment

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2024 10:39am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: Staff at Australia’s parliament made 30 complaints of serious workplace offences such as sexual assault over nine months, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Sunday, as the legislature struggles to address a wave of scandals.

The Parliamentary Workplace Support Service opened in October 2023 as a confidential service for federal parliament workers. It received 30 reports of serious wrongdoing out of 339 total cases in its initial nine months of operation, October 2023 to June 2024, the newspaper said.

The claims of serious wrongdoing included sexual assault, stalking and intimidation, the newspaper said. It did not say whether any of the cases had been referred to police or were being prosecuted.

The service was established after a 2021 government report found one in three people working in Australia’s parliament, located in the capital Canberra, experienced sexual harassment.

Australia moves to ban children under 16 from social media

In 2023, an Australian senator said she had been followed, aggressively propositioned and inappropriately touched by another senator.

The service did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of business hours.

In April, an Australian judge found that a former government adviser raped a colleague in a Parliament House office, dismissing a defamation suit in a case that gripped the nation, which experienced a wave of #MeToo allegations in 2022.

Canberra Sexual assault Sexual harassment Parliament House office Australia parliament Parliamentary Workplace Support Service Herald

Comments

200 characters

Australian parliament staff report workplace offences as it seeks to address sexual harassment

At least 40 killed as Israel pounds Lebanon, Lebanese officials say

Taliban administration officials to attend UN climate conference in Azerbaijan

Donald Trump wins Arizona, sweeping all seven battleground states, Edison Research says

China, Indonesia enhance ties with key deals on lithium, green energy, tourism

PM to announce 5-year economic plan soon: Ahsan

PM will leave for KSA today

Fans replacement in Discos, KE: NEECA seeks PD’s help on mode of financing

Govt launches ‘Climaventures’: A $50m push for climate innovation, investment

Property values in Karachi: New SRO retains rebate provision, FBR asked

Republicans on brink of clinching US House control after taking Senate

Read more stories