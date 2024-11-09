AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China’s consumer prices rises slow to 0.3% on year in October

Reuters Published 09 Nov, 2024 11:12am

BEIJING: China’s consumer prices rose more slowly in October, while producer price deflation deepened, even as Beijing doubled down on stimulus policies to prop up its sputtering economy.

China unveiled a 10 trillion yuan ($1.4 trillion) package on Friday to ease local government “hidden debt” burdens, rather than directly injecting money into the economy.

The consumer price index edged up 0.3% last month from a year earlier, slowing from September’s 0.4% rise and the lowest since June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Saturday, missing a 0.4% increase estimate in a Reuters poll of economists.

China’s yuan steady after housing policy announcement, eyes Q3 GDP

CPI dropped 0.3% month-on-month, versus an unchanged outcome in September and below a forecast 0.1% decline.

The producer price index slid 2.9% on year in October, deeper than the 2.8% fall in September, and below the expected 2.5% decline.

China China GDP China Economy

Comments

200 characters

China’s consumer prices rises slow to 0.3% on year in October

Govt will go for privatisation of PIA again: Aurangzeb

CCP issues report on state of competition in power sector: Discos asked to strengthen MIRAD for better business planning

Lets commit to build a nation reflecting Iqbal’s ideals of justice, equality: PM Shehbaz

Cabinet decides to divide NTDC into two entities

3 imported coal-based IPPs to Thar coal: PPIB seeks details of Chinese Ad hoc Working Group on conversion

FBR will impose new surcharge on fossil fuels

Mengal, Dawar, others challenge 26th Amendment

SJC examines 10 complaints against judges: No substantial evidence found

Forex reserves likely to reach $12bn mark: SBP

Economic growth; Digitisation of economy key requisite: Aurangzeb

Read more stories