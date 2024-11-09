SPI inflation up by 0.24pc WoW

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) based inflation for the week ended November 7, 2024 increased by 0.24 percent due to an increase in the prices of LPG (3.37 percent), eggs (2.70 percent), potatoes (2.63 percent), onions (2.61 percent), mustard oil (2.36 percent), tomatoes (1.67 percent), diesel (1.54 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (1.49 percent), petrol (0.56 percent) and washing soap (0.47 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 13.89 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of gas charges for Q1 (570 percent), moong (40.46 percent), powdered milk (25.74 percent), beef (23.40 percent), onions (20.87 percent), shirting (16.35 percent), garlic (16.06 percent), cooked daal (15.36 percent), mutton (14.02 percent), ladies sandal (12.52 percent), and firewood (12.43 percent), while a major decrease is observed in the prices of wheat flour (33.26 percent), tomatoes (28.98 percent), electricity charges for Q1 (20.32 percent), chilies powder (20.00 percent), diesel (15.77 percent), petrol (12.28 percent), sugar (8.91 percent), rice basmati broken (7.98 percent), cooking oil 5-litre (6.08 percent), bread (5.55 percent), and tea Lipton (3.33 percent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 21 (41.18 percent) items increased, 10 (19.61 percent) items decreased, and 20 (39.21 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 320.17 points against 319.40 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs 17,732, Rs 17,732-Rs 22,888, Rs 22,889-Rs 29,517, Rs 29,518-Rs 44,175 and above Rs 44,175 increased by 0.29 percent, 0.26 percent, 0.24 percent 0.23 percent and 0.24 percent respectively.

