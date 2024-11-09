AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,967 Increased By 125.2 (1.27%)
BR30 30,751 Increased By 714.7 (2.38%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-09

SPI inflation up by 0.24pc WoW

Tahir Amin Published 09 Nov, 2024 06:36am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) based inflation for the week ended November 7, 2024 increased by 0.24 percent due to an increase in the prices of LPG (3.37 percent), eggs (2.70 percent), potatoes (2.63 percent), onions (2.61 percent), mustard oil (2.36 percent), tomatoes (1.67 percent), diesel (1.54 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (1.49 percent), petrol (0.56 percent) and washing soap (0.47 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 13.89 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of gas charges for Q1 (570 percent), moong (40.46 percent), powdered milk (25.74 percent), beef (23.40 percent), onions (20.87 percent), shirting (16.35 percent), garlic (16.06 percent), cooked daal (15.36 percent), mutton (14.02 percent), ladies sandal (12.52 percent), and firewood (12.43 percent), while a major decrease is observed in the prices of wheat flour (33.26 percent), tomatoes (28.98 percent), electricity charges for Q1 (20.32 percent), chilies powder (20.00 percent), diesel (15.77 percent), petrol (12.28 percent), sugar (8.91 percent), rice basmati broken (7.98 percent), cooking oil 5-litre (6.08 percent), bread (5.55 percent), and tea Lipton (3.33 percent).

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.10pc

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 21 (41.18 percent) items increased, 10 (19.61 percent) items decreased, and 20 (39.21 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 320.17 points against 319.40 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs 17,732, Rs 17,732-Rs 22,888, Rs 22,889-Rs 29,517, Rs 29,518-Rs 44,175 and above Rs 44,175 increased by 0.29 percent, 0.26 percent, 0.24 percent 0.23 percent and 0.24 percent respectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

inflation PBS Sensitive Price Index SPI commodity prices SPI inflation Weekly SPI inflation

Comments

200 characters

SPI inflation up by 0.24pc WoW

Cabinet decides to divide NTDC into two entities

3 imported coal-based IPPs to Thar coal: PPIB seeks details of Chinese Ad hoc Working Group on conversion

Govt will go for privatisation of PIA again: Aurangzeb

FBR will impose new surcharge on fossil fuels

Mengal, Dawar, others challenge 26th Amendment

SJC examines 10 complaints against judges: No substantial evidence found

Forex reserves likely to reach $12bn mark: SBP

Economic growth; Digitisation of economy key requisite: c

Smuggling of night-vision equipment: Inquiry against 7 FBR officials begins

Read more stories