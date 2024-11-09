AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-09

P&D Board signs agreement with Nadra

Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2024 07:31am

LAHORE: The Planning & Development Board signed an agreement with the NADRA to strengthen the Punjab Social Economic Registry (PSER) on Friday.

An agreement signing ceremony was held at the P&D Board office. Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail and Chief Projects Officer of NADRA Rehman Qamar signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations in the presence of Chairman P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan.

Chief Economist Masood Anwar, Members of the P&D Board, and CEO PSPA Ali Shahzad also witnessed the signing ceremony.

According to the signed agreement, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will enrich and validate the data, collected through the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry (PSER).

NADRA will support centralized data management while ensuring high standards of privacy and protection for citizens' information. NADRA’s involvement will also expand access to PSER through both physical registration centres and a door-to-door survey, allowing easy registration for citizens across Punjab.

This initiative was inaugurated by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz on July 25, 2024, is a milestone in establishing data driven decision support system.

This agreement will help the Punjab government to ensure that data of each family member is collected in PSER and validated through NADRA so that the whole rich family is excluded and the entire poor family is included in targeted social protection initiatives.

PSER is Pakistan's first provincial-level socio-economic database, designed to ensure that everyone is counted and the government has data on each citizen for evidence-based decision-making and targeting in social protection initiatives. By gathering and managing comprehensive data on Punjab's population, PSER will play a key role in verifying eligibility for various welfare programs, including the Punjab Kisan Card, Livestock Card, E-Bike Scheme, and Chief Minister's Ramadan Package. During times of crisis or natural disasters, the registry will also enable timely assistance to vulnerable households.

This agreement strengthens CM Punjab's commitment to a transparent and effective social protection system. By leveraging NADRA's expertise, the PSER will serve as an essential tool for equitable welfare distribution across the province, contributing to a more inclusive and resilient Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

nadra P&D Board PSER project PSER

Comments

200 characters

P&D Board signs agreement with Nadra

Cabinet decides to divide NTDC into two entities

3 imported coal-based IPPs to Thar coal: PPIB seeks details of Chinese Ad hoc Working Group on conversion

Govt will go for privatisation of PIA again: Aurangzeb

FBR will impose new surcharge on fossil fuels

Mengal, Dawar, others challenge 26th Amendment

SJC examines 10 complaints against judges: No substantial evidence found

Forex reserves likely to reach $12bn mark: SBP

SPI inflation up by 0.24pc WoW

Economic growth; Digitisation of economy key requisite: Aurangzeb

Smuggling of night-vision equipment: Inquiry against 7 FBR officials begins

Read more stories