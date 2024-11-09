P&D Board signs agreement with Nadra

LAHORE: The Planning & Development Board signed an agreement with the NADRA to strengthen the Punjab Social Economic Registry (PSER) on Friday.

An agreement signing ceremony was held at the P&D Board office. Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail and Chief Projects Officer of NADRA Rehman Qamar signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations in the presence of Chairman P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan.

Chief Economist Masood Anwar, Members of the P&D Board, and CEO PSPA Ali Shahzad also witnessed the signing ceremony.

According to the signed agreement, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will enrich and validate the data, collected through the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry (PSER).

NADRA will support centralized data management while ensuring high standards of privacy and protection for citizens' information. NADRA’s involvement will also expand access to PSER through both physical registration centres and a door-to-door survey, allowing easy registration for citizens across Punjab.

This initiative was inaugurated by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz on July 25, 2024, is a milestone in establishing data driven decision support system.

This agreement will help the Punjab government to ensure that data of each family member is collected in PSER and validated through NADRA so that the whole rich family is excluded and the entire poor family is included in targeted social protection initiatives.

PSER is Pakistan's first provincial-level socio-economic database, designed to ensure that everyone is counted and the government has data on each citizen for evidence-based decision-making and targeting in social protection initiatives. By gathering and managing comprehensive data on Punjab's population, PSER will play a key role in verifying eligibility for various welfare programs, including the Punjab Kisan Card, Livestock Card, E-Bike Scheme, and Chief Minister's Ramadan Package. During times of crisis or natural disasters, the registry will also enable timely assistance to vulnerable households.

This agreement strengthens CM Punjab's commitment to a transparent and effective social protection system. By leveraging NADRA's expertise, the PSER will serve as an essential tool for equitable welfare distribution across the province, contributing to a more inclusive and resilient Punjab.

