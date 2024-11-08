AGL 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
AIRLINK 129.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.3%)
BOP 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.94%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DCL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
DFML 42.70 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.52%)
DGKC 87.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.33%)
FCCL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
FFBL 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
FFL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
HUBC 112.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.9%)
HUMNL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.07%)
KEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
KOSM 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
MLCF 42.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.29%)
NBP 60.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 184.01 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.66%)
PAEL 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 146.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.08%)
PRL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SEARL 70.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TOMCL 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
TRG 51.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.58%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 9,866 Increased By 24.3 (0.25%)
BR30 30,156 Increased By 119.2 (0.4%)
KSE100 92,874 Increased By 353.2 (0.38%)
KSE30 28,835 Increased By 49 (0.17%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Trump-sparked soyoil rally pushes soybeans towards weekly gain

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2024 10:38am

CANBERRA: Chicago soybean futures eased on Friday after reaching their highest in nearly a month in the previous session, on spillover strength from rallying vegetable oil markets, while corn and wheat futures were little changed.

Soybeans edge higher, but harvest pressure caps gains

However, all three were headed for weekly gains after days of turbulent trading that followed Donald Trump’s re-election as US president.

Fundamentals

  • The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.4% at $10.21-3/4 a bushel at 0200 GMT after reaching $10.28 on Thursday. It was on track for a 2.7% weekly gain.

  • CBOT corn was up 0.1% at $4.27-3/4 a bushel and up 3.1% this week. Wheat was 0.2% higher at $5.72-1/2 a bushel and up 0.7% from last Friday’s close.

  • CBOT soyoil futures soared to a four-month high on Thursday on solid export demand and expectations that Trump could impose tariffs on US imports of used cooking oil, increasing demand for domestic oil.

  • Speculative and technical buying kicked in for soybeans as prices rose on Thursday, accelerating gains, brokers said.

  • The market has shrugged off concerns that a Trump-sparked trade war with China could harm US farm exports, with traders saying sales were unlikely to be impacted until next summer’s harvests and importers could in fact increase buying before Trump takes office in January.

  • US soybeans and corn are currently enjoying a solid export demand, with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday reporting the latest in a string of corn sales.

  • However, improving crop weather in Argentina and top producer Brazil has eased production concerns. * Separately, the USDA said US farmers were likely to expand plantings of corn while reducing soybean and wheat seedings for the upcoming marketing year.

  • CBOT wheat has been under pressure from crop-boosting rains in dry US growing areas, with more rainfall expected this week, weather firm Maxar said.

soybean

Comments

200 characters

Trump-sparked soyoil rally pushes soybeans towards weekly gain

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Tax exemptions in FY24 amounted to Rs3.8trn: FBR

Tax collection decreases 21.5pc in 2023-24

Tax-to-GDP ratio drastically down in 2023-24

15 sectors contribute 62.4pc of domestic sales tax revenue

IPP claims contracts being negotiated ‘forcibly’

Oil prices fall as Hurricane Rafael expected to start weakening

Notification issued: SC judges get hefty allowance hike

No gas for CPPs as per IMF terms: MoC moves PM for reversal of decision

PSMA seeks nod to export more sugar

Read more stories