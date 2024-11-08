Climate change: Experts underscore need for strengthening agri infrastructure

ISLAMABAD: Scientists, academics and industry experts came together in a panel discussion on Thursday and spoke on the urgent need to strengthen the country’s agricultural infrastructure to withstand the increasing impacts of climate change.

The session titled, “Transforming Food Systems for Climate-Resilient Food Security in Pakistan” was organised by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) for its annual flagship Sustainable Development Conference (SDC) event.

Eric Kenefick, a representative from the World Food Programme (WFP), opened the discussion with an overall assessment of Pakistan’s agricultural sector, which sustains a significant portion of the population.

He stressed the importance of building resilience in food systems to mitigate the effects of climate shocks such as heatwaves and floods, which have been devastating crop yields and livelihoods.

“Agriculture sustains and employs so many people in Pakistan, therefore, we need to ensure that these food systems are capable to withstand climate shocks and become more resistant,” Kenefick said.

The focus on climate resilience was echoed by Alessia De Caterina from the WFP, Italy.

In her keynote address, she called for increased investment in food systems and stressed the importance of raising awareness among policymakers about the long-term impacts of climate change on food security.

“The first step is to raise awareness at the highest levels of government,” she said, adding that, “Pakistan already has the framework in place, but what is needed now is the active collaboration of all stakeholders to implement and refine it”.

Tallal Hakeem from APAC shared his thoughts on food and feed sustainability.

He stressed the importance of not just focusing on food, but on “nutritious food”.

He also highlighted the negative environmental impacts of the shift towards cash crops in Pakistan, which has led to ecological degradation.

“These challenges including the focus of farmers on cash crops instead of food crops, along with climate change, must be addressed if we are to secure food systems for the future,” he added.

The conference also showcased innovations in sustainable farming techniques.

Mohammad Osama from Namal University presented a promising solution in the form of solar-powered hydroponic farming. This soil-less agricultural technique allows crops to be grown in nutrient-rich water, reducing the need for land and addressing issues such as water scarcity and soil erosion. “Hydroponics offers improved crop quality, water conservation and climate resilience,” Osama explained, adding that, “it also has the potential for energy independence by using solar power, reducing reliance on fossil fuels.”

Dr Tariq Mukhtar from PMAS AAUR in Pakistan also discussed the role of biotechnology in creating climate-resilient rice crops. He spoke on the importance and increasing vulnerability of rice – a staple food for half the world’s population, to climate change, which is causing salinity in soil and increasing pest outbreaks.

While technological innovations are critical, the experts also pointed to the importance of empowering women in agriculture.

Florence Rolle from the FAO Pakistan highlighted the gender disparities that persist in Pakistan’s agricultural sector, noting that women have limited access to inputs, knowledge and financing.

“Economic empowerment and digitalisation are key solutions to these issues,” she said.

She also pointed out that while 70 per cent of the female workforce in Pakistan is engaged in agriculture, much of this labour is unpaid.

Finally, Dr Arjan De Haan from the International Development Research Centre (IDRC) in India discussed the financing gaps that hinder the development of climate-resilient food systems.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024