Six terrorists killed in separate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations: ISPR

Security forces killed six terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday, the military’s media wing said.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence-based operation was conducted by security forces in the general area of Dosali, North Waziristan District.

The troops engaged the militants’ location effectively, killing one terrorist named Ahmed Shah during the operation.

In another incident, security forces picked up the movement of a group of militants who were trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the general area of Khamrang, South Waziristan District, and effectively engaged and thwarted their attempts to infiltrate.

As a result, five militants were sent to hell, while three militants were injured, the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing said that Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

“Interim Afghan government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” the ISPR said.

The statement said that the security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to securing its borders and eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.

Last week, at least eight people including four policemen and two security personnel were martyred and six others injured in a suicide attack on a joint check post of security forces and police in the Eidak area of Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan.

The number of militant attacks in Pakistan has risen in recent weeks, and security forces have been increasingly attacked in KP province.