Sri Lankan shares snap three-day losing streak

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by gains in materials and industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled up 0.07% higher at 12,727.79, snapping a three-session losing streak.

Nation Lanka Finance and Muller & Phipps (Ceylon) were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All-Share, rising 50% and 10%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares drop for third straight session

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index fell to 87.1 million shares from 117.4 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 2.11 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($7.2 million) from 3.19 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 141.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.02 billion rupees, the data showed.