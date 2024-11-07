Palm oil rises on strength of rival oils, weaker ringgit

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures opened higher on Thursday, supported by gains in rival vegetable oils in the Dalian and Chicago markets and a weaker ringgit.

Palm oil ends higher on rival oils strength, weaker ringgit

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 61 ringgit or 1.24%, to 4,978 ringgit ($1,128.29) a metric ton in early trade.

