Palm oil rises on strength of rival oils, weaker ringgit

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2024
JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures opened higher on Thursday, supported by gains in rival vegetable oils in the Dalian and Chicago markets and a weaker ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 61 ringgit or 1.24%, to 4,978 ringgit ($1,128.29) a metric ton in early trade.

Fundamentals

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 2.29%, while its palm oil contract gained 2.92%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.22%.

  • Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.34% against the US dollar, making the vegetable oil cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

  • India’s vegetable oil imports are estimated to decline further in the 2024-25 season to 15 million metric tons, as favourable weather will likely boost domestic production, an industry group said.

  • India’s palm oil imports surged 59% in October to a three-month high compared to the previous month, as refiners boosted purchases to replenish stocks depleted by lower-than-usual imports in recent months and a strong festive demand.

  • Malaysia’s palm oil inventories are forecast to fall in October, marking their first decline in three months, on lower output and higher exports, a Reuters survey showed.

  • Oil prices climbed after a sell-off triggered by the US presidential election, as risks to oil supply from a Trump presidency and a hurricane building off the Gulf Coast outweighed a stronger US dollar and higher inventories.

  • Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

  • Palm oil may keep climbing towards 5,023 ringgit, before reversing its uptrend, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

