AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
AIRLINK 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.16%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (11.59%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.99%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.32%)
DFML 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.56%)
DGKC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
FCCL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.57%)
FFBL 66.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
FFL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.47%)
MLCF 42.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.57%)
NBP 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.08%)
OGDC 178.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.03 (-2.2%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.1%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.51%)
PPL 146.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
PRL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.51%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.54%)
SEARL 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.78%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.7%)
TPLP 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (9.79%)
TRG 50.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 9,795 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.11%)
BR30 29,647 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.1%)
KSE100 92,021 Decreased By -282.9 (-0.31%)
KSE30 28,665 Decreased By -175.5 (-0.61%)
Nov 06, 2024
Palm oil ends higher on rival oils strength, weaker ringgit

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2024 04:45pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed up on Wednesday, supported by gains in rival vegetable oils and a weaker ringgit, while investors look for cues from an industry conference in Indonesia starting later this week and Malaysian Palm Oil Board data due next week.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 112 ringgit or 2.33%, to 4,918 ringgit ($1,117.73) a metric ton on the closing.

“The futures market is waiting for new leads from the Bali conference and MPOB official data next week,” said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader.

The two-day Indonesian Palm Oil Conference in Bali starts on Thursday, while the MPOB data is scheduled to be out on Nov. 11.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.51%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.48%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.33%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 1.38% against the U.S. dollar, making vegetable oil cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm ends lower on profit taking ahead of a major conference

India’s palm oil imports surged 59% in October to a three-month high compared to the previous month, as refiners boosted purchases to replenish stocks depleted by lower-than-usual imports in recent months and strong festive demand.

Malaysia’s palm oil inventories are forecast to fall in October, marking their first decline in three months, due to lower output and higher exports, a Reuters survey showed.

Oil prices fell as much as 2% on Wednesday after two sessions of gains, as the dollar surged on projections that Republican Donald Trump had won the U.S. presidential election, and as U.S. crude stocks rose more than forecast.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

