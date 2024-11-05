Nov 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
2024-11-05

Anglo to sell 33pc stake in Australian steelmaking coal assets

Reuters Published 05 Nov, 2024

JOHANNESBURG: Anglo American has agreed to sell a 33.3% stake in a joint venture that owns a 70% interest in the Jellinbah East and Lake Vermont steelmaking coal mines in Australia, for A$1.6 billion ($1.1 billion).

The deal marks the beginning of Anglo’s wider plan to restructure its business by selling and divesting unwanted assets after fighting off a $49 billion takeover bid from larger rival BHP Group in May this year.

Anglo said in a statement on Monday that it would sell one third of Jellinbah Group - the operator of the Queensland-based mines - to Zashvin Ltd, an Australian electric power generation facility operator that already owns a one-third interest in the mines.

Anglo has also advanced the sale of the rest of its steelmaking coal mines in Australia and is on track to agree terms in the coming months, CEO Duncan Wanblad said in the statement.

The miner is racing to sell coking coal mines in Australia and nickel assets in Brazil while spinning off platinum mines in South Africa.

