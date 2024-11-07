AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
AIRLINK 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.16%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (11.59%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.99%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.32%)
DFML 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.56%)
DGKC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
FCCL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.57%)
FFBL 66.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
FFL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.47%)
MLCF 42.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.57%)
NBP 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.08%)
OGDC 178.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.03 (-2.2%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.1%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.51%)
PPL 146.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
PRL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.51%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.54%)
SEARL 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.78%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.7%)
TPLP 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (9.79%)
TRG 50.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 9,795 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 29,647 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 92,259 Increased By 238 (0.26%)
KSE30 28,749 Increased By 84.7 (0.3%)
Nov 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-11-07

Three matches decided in ‘Battle Axe Polo Cup’

Recorder Report Published 07 Nov, 2024 06:16am

LAHORE: Diamond Paints, Master Paints and Newage Cables emerged victorious on the second day of the 10th Battle Axe Polo Cup 2024, here at the Lahore Garrison Polo Ground on Wednesday.

The matches took place across the three grounds of Jinnah Polo Fields, drawing a large crowd of spectators, polo players and their families.

In the first match of the day, Diamond Paints defeated FG/Din Polo in an intense game, winning it with a close margin of 8-6. Raja Jalal Arslan led Diamond Paints with fabulous four goals, while Raja Temur Nadeem and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed each scored two. All six goals for FG/Din Polo were scored by Raja Mikael Sami, but his efforts proved futile in the end.

In the second match of the day, Master Paints overcame Pak Army Yellow with a score of 9-7½. Amirreza Behboudi dominated for Master Paints with excellent eight goals, and Sufi Muhammad Haroon added one. For Pak Army Yellow, Raja Samiullah scored fabulous five goals, and Shahid Imran contributed one.

The third match saw Newage Cables edge out Rijas/Barry’s in a close contest, winning it with a narrow margin of 4-3. For Newage Cables, Lao Abelanda scored two goals, with Ahmed Bilal Riaz and Adnan Jalil Azam each adding one. Julian Diaz scored all three goals for Rijas/Barry’s.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Diamond Paints polo tournament Master Paints Battle Axe Polo Cup

Comments

200 characters

Three matches decided in ‘Battle Axe Polo Cup’

Govt sends special delegation to KSA following PM’s visit

Energy transmission sector: AIIB shows interest in exploring investments

Power consumption boost: ‘Winter package’ in limbo as conflicting claims about IMF assent emerge

Discos’ FCAs for Sept: Nepra approves Rs1.27 per unit negative adjustment

Recovery of Rs8.718bn from consumers: Discos seek 48 paisas positive adjustment for Q1

Pakistan moving on path of economic stability: Aurangzeb

PRAL & FBR staff found involved: A dormant account used for Rs1.625trn fake supplies?

Govt to auction or send back polluted cargo: minister

4 aircraft grounded: Restart operations or face sanctions, PCAA warns Serene Air

FTO’s office sees 67pc spike in complaints against FBR

Read more stories