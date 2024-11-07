Three matches decided in ‘Battle Axe Polo Cup’

LAHORE: Diamond Paints, Master Paints and Newage Cables emerged victorious on the second day of the 10th Battle Axe Polo Cup 2024, here at the Lahore Garrison Polo Ground on Wednesday.

The matches took place across the three grounds of Jinnah Polo Fields, drawing a large crowd of spectators, polo players and their families.

In the first match of the day, Diamond Paints defeated FG/Din Polo in an intense game, winning it with a close margin of 8-6. Raja Jalal Arslan led Diamond Paints with fabulous four goals, while Raja Temur Nadeem and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed each scored two. All six goals for FG/Din Polo were scored by Raja Mikael Sami, but his efforts proved futile in the end.

In the second match of the day, Master Paints overcame Pak Army Yellow with a score of 9-7½. Amirreza Behboudi dominated for Master Paints with excellent eight goals, and Sufi Muhammad Haroon added one. For Pak Army Yellow, Raja Samiullah scored fabulous five goals, and Shahid Imran contributed one.

The third match saw Newage Cables edge out Rijas/Barry’s in a close contest, winning it with a narrow margin of 4-3. For Newage Cables, Lao Abelanda scored two goals, with Ahmed Bilal Riaz and Adnan Jalil Azam each adding one. Julian Diaz scored all three goals for Rijas/Barry’s.

