Maryam Nawaz set to depart Geneva for throat treatment

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is set to leave for Geneva for throat surgery. Sources in the PML-N confirmed that Maryam Nawaz is set to leave the country for medical treatment late Wednesday night. “After throat surgery, Maryam Nawaz will return home on November 12.

It may be added that Maryam Nawaz felt some pain in her throat. She also got medical check-up from Sharif medical complex and also allowed her to proceed abroad.

Maryam who had undergone thyroid surgery last year, has been experiencing complications related to her previous surgery, the sources said, adding: “Maryam requires immediate treatment under the care of her surgeon, who is currently based in the Swiss city-Geneva.

