IESCO recovers arrears of Rs4.98bn from defaulters

Recorder Report Published 07 Nov, 2024 06:16am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has recovered arrears of Rs4.98 billion from over 177,000 running and dead defaulters.

According to IESCO spokesperson, the power utility company has started special campaign across its territorial jurisdiction to ensure recovery from the chronic defaulters along with the drive against theft on the directions of federal government.

Chief Executive Officer Naeem Jan has appreciated IESCO’s teams which are undertaking the drive and making it successful. He said recovery teams have also severed connections of several defaulters.

Jan further stated that the consumers should pay the electricity bills on time by showing moral and national responsibility.

He issued instructions to the field formations to disconnect meters of non-paying customers immediately. He has warned the concerned officials that any negligence in this regard will not be accepted at all.

