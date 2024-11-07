PARTLY FACETIOUS: De jure versus de facto

“I have a theory…” “Conspiracy or…” “Or, my theory is that the biggest threat to democracy is not an autocrat or a dictator or communism or socialism but human nature.”

“Don’t be stupid if a system is in place…”

“Even when a system has been in place for centuries…let me give you an example: French President Macron called elections when his unpopularity had peaked and when as expected his party lost…”

“He didn’t expect to lose.”

“Right, that’s not relevant to my thesis. My point is that when he lost, he got a coalition together of other parties to defeat the party that had won a majority vote because he didn’t think that France should be ruled by the far right.”

“I would tend to support him…”

“Indeed, but democracy is the rule of the majority, not the minority.”

“Well technically if you can get the smaller parties to form a majority then…”

“Right, but I am talking of the spirit of democracy.”

“De jure versus de facto, hunh!”

“Indeed, and that approach was followed in the European elections as well. But irrespective of who won the US elections what I find baffling is that Biden, the man with serious cognitive issues acknowledged by the party that successfully pressured him not to stand for elections, was allowed to select his replacement and he selected the most unpopular vice president ever and…”

“Well, he couldn’t select Hunter Biden right!”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Well, in our part of the world, there would have been a seamless transition to Hunter Biden.”

“Right, so you reckon over turning of convictions is not the American way.”

“Pardon by a sitting president is the American way.”

“What about doubling the number of judges so that…”

“Be careful.”

“I meant no disrespect – how about splitting the supreme court into two with the…”

“Shut the hell up, you are making yourself eligible for contempt by a constitutional bench…”

“I was just being facetious.”

