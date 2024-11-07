Markets Print 2024-11-07
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (November 06, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 276.92 278.79 AED 75.26 75.97
EURO 296.25 299.13 SAR 73.52 74.18
GBP 355.37 358.84 INTERBANK 277.75 277.90
JPY 1.78 1.84
=========================================================================
