Markets Print 2024-11-07

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 06, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 92,021.44
High:                      92,966.95
Low:                       91,891.47
Net Change:                   282.88
Volume (000):                376,319
Value (000):              19,830,238
Makt Cap (000)         2,830,144,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 19,210.03
NET CH                    (+) 155.53
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,331.17
NET CH                     (+) 64.64
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 24,882.08
NET CH                     (-) 40.77
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,791.65
NET CH                      (+) 3.96
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,916.74
NET CH                     (-) 52.23
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,577.45
NET CH                    (-) 140.38
------------------------------------
As on:              06-November-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

