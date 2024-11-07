Markets Print 2024-11-07
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 06, 2024). ====================================...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 06, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 92,021.44
High: 92,966.95
Low: 91,891.47
Net Change: 282.88
Volume (000): 376,319
Value (000): 19,830,238
Makt Cap (000) 2,830,144,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,210.03
NET CH (+) 155.53
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,331.17
NET CH (+) 64.64
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,882.08
NET CH (-) 40.77
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,791.65
NET CH (+) 3.96
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,916.74
NET CH (-) 52.23
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,577.45
NET CH (-) 140.38
------------------------------------
As on: 06-November-2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments