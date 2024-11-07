KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 06, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 92,021.44 High: 92,966.95 Low: 91,891.47 Net Change: 282.88 Volume (000): 376,319 Value (000): 19,830,238 Makt Cap (000) 2,830,144,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,210.03 NET CH (+) 155.53 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,331.17 NET CH (+) 64.64 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,882.08 NET CH (-) 40.77 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,791.65 NET CH (+) 3.96 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,916.74 NET CH (-) 52.23 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,577.45 NET CH (-) 140.38 ------------------------------------ As on: 06-November-2024 ====================================

