AGL 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
AIRLINK 129.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.03%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
DFML 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.46%)
DGKC 89.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.59%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
FFBL 66.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.97%)
FFL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
HUBC 108.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.11%)
HUMNL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
KOSM 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
MLCF 43.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.24%)
NBP 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-1.91%)
PAEL 26.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 147.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.41%)
PRL 23.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.75%)
SEARL 69.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.05%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
TOMCL 35.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TPLP 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.08%)
TREET 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
TRG 50.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.79%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.08%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 9,857 Increased By 51 (0.52%)
BR30 29,696 Increased By 18.4 (0.06%)
KSE100 92,823 Increased By 518.7 (0.56%)
KSE30 28,947 Increased By 106.5 (0.37%)
Nov 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares rise on commodity, tech boost; investors await US election verdict

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2024 08:53am

Australian shares rose on Wednesday, tracking their peers on Wall Street, with the technology and commodity sectors leading the gains as investors braced for the outcome of a tightly fought election in the United States.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7% to 8,190.90 points by 2350 GMT, with all sub-indexes trading in the green.

The benchmark fell 0.4% on Tuesday. Globally, traders are tuned into a hotly-contested US election as opinion polls failed to suggest a clear winner between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris.

In the event of Trump becoming president, his tariffs could trigger a global trade war, potentially harming Antipodean economies that depend significantly on free trade.

Back on the local bourse, the heavy-weight mining index gained the most, as iron ore prices in top steel producer China climbed on the prospects of more stimulus measures.

Sector behemoths BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue rose between 0.4% and 1.2%.

The gold sector lodged a 0.6% rise, as prices of the precious metal edged higher on prospects of political tensions in the world’s largest economy.

Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources rose 1.2% and 1% respectively.

Technology stocks followed suit with a 1.2% gain, as their counterparts on the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed. Accounting software provider Xero rose 1%.

Financials drag Australia shares lower; RBA rate decision looms

The financial sector advanced 0.7%, with all the “Big Four” banks trading between 0.3% and 0.8% higher. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index reversed early losses, trading 0.2% higher to 12,681.37 points.

The country’s jobless rate rose to a near four-year high in the September quarter, cementing bets of a 50-basis-point cut by the central bank later this month.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares rise on commodity, tech boost; investors await US election verdict

Development goals: AIIB vows support to Pakistan

Notification issued: Contingency posts axed for cost savings: FD

Up to Rs300bn annual saving expected

PSFCL board, NDRMF: Two decisions of CCoSOEs overturned by Cabinet

NPMC reviews price stabilisation strategies

FBR acquiesces to changes in ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

Infighting in Nepra worsens

Banks and other financial institutions: SECP launches electronic mortgage register

PIA’s governance ‘flaws’ identified by SAEP

August FCA: Nepra approves over 40 paisas provisional positive adjustment for KE

Read more stories