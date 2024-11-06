PIA’s governance ‘flaws’ identified by SAEP

KARACHI: The controversial sale of five Boeing 777 engines at below-market prices and the grounding of two aircraft in Indonesia over the last 26 months intensified the crisis further for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The Society of Aircraft Engineers of Pakistan (SAEP) has revealed a series of mismanagement issues in PIA that have severely impacted the national carrier’s operations.

Speaking to media at Karachi Press Club, SAEP President Abdullah Khan Jadoon and Secretary Engr. Owais Jadoon disclosed that two PIA aircraft have been stranded in Indonesia for 26 months, resulting in losses worth millions of dollars. These aircraft, BLZ-AP, and BLY-AP, were later deceptively presented as new acquisitions to mislead government officials and the public, they claimed.

The engineering body highlighted that five engines from modern Boeing 777 aircraft were sold at below-market prices, forcing the permanent grounding of these aircraft.

“This decision has not only affected PIA’s economy but has also impacted Pakistan’s international relations,” Engr. Owais Jadoon said.

The crisis has deepened further as PIA failed to import spare parts for the past two and a half years, compelling engineers to cannibalize other aircraft for components. SAEP warned this could lead to more aircraft being grounded in the coming days.

The engineers’ body criticized the appointment of high-ranking officials without commercial aviation experience over the past seven to eight years. These appointments have resulted in “poor strategic decisions and continuous losses,” according to the SAEP president.

He further informed that cases against PIA’s management were pending with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding financial mismanagement, demanding to place the names of responsible officials on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Meanwhile, SAEP strongly opposed the proposed privatization of PIA, emphasizing its implications for national security and strategic interests. The body expressed concerns about employee benefits, including gratuity and provident fund security under privatization.

Despite 120% inflation since 2017, PIA employees have received no salary increments, while other government employees have seen substantial raises. “Lower-level workers struggle while top management enjoys perks and raises,” Jadoon said.

The key demands of SAEP include a thorough investigation into the sale of aircraft engines and the grounding of planes, the appointment of experienced aviation professionals to management positions, the protection of employee benefits, the swift resolution of pending FIA cases, fair compensation for employees that are aligned with inflation, and a reconsideration of the privatization plans for PIA.

