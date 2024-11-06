AGL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.58%)
CBD launches initiative to improve air quality

Published 06 Nov, 2024

LAHORE: The Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), premier development authority of the province, has launched an extensive initiative aimed at environmental preservation and air quality improvement.

Under this comprehensive plan, the CBD Punjab has initiated a large-scale plantation drive across its development area. This campaign is designed to increase the green cover, which plays a crucial role in filtering the air, capturing dust particles, and contributing to a healthier urban environment.

By bolstering greenery within the CBD Punjab area, the initiative is expected to not only mitigate immediate pollution effects but also serve as a long-term strategy for air purification.

In addition to its plantation efforts, the CBD Punjab is also implementing measures on construction sites to curb dust emissions, one of the primary contributors to air pollution. Regular water sprinkling is being carried out at the CBD Punjab construction zones to reduce dust clouds and particulate matter, aiming to maintain healthier air quality and minimize airborne pollutants.

Another significant step in the CBD Punjab’s environmental strategy is the designation of substantial green areas within its development zones, as outlined in the authority’s building regulations and master plan. By allocating a large portion of its land specifically for green spaces, the CBD Punjab is setting an example of environmentally conscious urban planning.

Commenting on these initiatives, Imran Amin, CEO of CBD Punjab, said, “Our commitment to Lahore's future drives us to take meaningful actions today. This plantation drive is part of our larger mission to create a healthier, greener Lahore and will serve as a powerful tool in our fight against smog in the coming years. The CBD Punjab is dedicated to making sustainable choices that improve the quality of life for our citizens.”

