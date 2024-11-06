AGL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.58%)
Markets Print 2024-11-06

Spot rate increased by Rs2,00 to Rs18,000 per maund

Recorder Report Published 06 Nov, 2024 07:50am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday increased the spot rate by Rs2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs18,000 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs16,800 to Rs18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs7,400 to Rs8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs17,800 to Rs18,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs7,500 to Rs8,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs17,500 to Rs17,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs7,400 to Rs9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs18,500 to Rs18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs19,000 to Rs19,900 per maund.

400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs17,300 per maund, 400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs17,000 per maund, 1600 bales of Khair Pur were sold in between Rs17,400 to Rs17,500 per maund, 200 bales of Bagho Bahar were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund, 3600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs18,000 to Rs18,100 per maund, 1200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 800 bales of Sadiqabad, 400 bales of Khair Pur, 400 bales of Marrot, 200 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs18,200 per maund, 600 bales of Shujabad were sold in between Rs17,800 to Rs18,200 per maund, 1000 bales of Ahmed Pur East were sold in between Rs18,100 to Rs18,200 per maund, 1600 bales of Mian Wali, 3600 bales of Yazman Mandi, 600 bales of Lodhran were sold in between Rs18,000 to Rs18,100 per maund, 1000 bales of Dharan Wala were sold in between Rs17,850 to Rs17,900 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs18,000 per maund, 1800 bales of Haroonabad were sold in between Rs17,600 to Rs17,900 per maund and 800 bales of Faqir Wali were sold at Rs17,700 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs357 per Kg.

