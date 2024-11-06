KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (November 05, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 276.85 278.74 AED 75.26 75.96 EURO 299.86 302.58 SAR 73.52 74.16 GBP 357.70 360.70 INTERBANK 277.70 277.85 JPY 1.79 1.85 =========================================================================

