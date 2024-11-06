AGL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.58%)
Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 06 Nov, 2024 05:50am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (November 05, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               276.85   278.74    AED                75.26     75.96
EURO                299.86   302.58    SAR                73.52     74.16
GBP                 357.70   360.70    INTERBANK         277.70    277.85
JPY                                                        1.79      1.85
=========================================================================

