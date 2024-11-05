AGL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.58%)
Markets

Bangladesh issues another tender to buy 50,000 T rice

Reuters Published 05 Nov, 2024 02:36pm

HAMBURG: Bangladesh’s state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 metric tons of rice, traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Nov. 18.

A previous tender from Bangladesh for 50,000 tons of rice closed on Monday with rice from India offered at the lowest price with a decision about a purchase still awaited.

Floods in Bangladesh have destroyed an estimated 1.1 million metric tons of rice, according to data from the agriculture ministry, prompting the country to expand imports of the staple grain amid soaring food prices.

Indian rice lowest offer in BD tender for 50,000 tonnes

Bangladesh, the world’s third-largest rice producer, typically produces nearly 40 million tons of rice a year to feed its population of 170 million.

However, natural disasters regularly disrupt production and lead to increased dependency on imports.

The new tender seeks price offers for non-basmati parboiled rice in CIF liner out terms, including ship unloading costs, for shipment to the ports of Chattogram and Mongla.

Bangladesh Rice

