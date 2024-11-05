Nov 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-05

Iranian FM arrives

Naveed Siddiqui Published 05 Nov, 2024 03:30am

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Pakistan late Monday night for a two-day official visit, his first-ever to the country, amid heightened tensions in the Middle East (ME).

Senior officials from Pakistan’s Foreign Office, along with the Iranian Ambassador and other government functionaries, welcomed the visiting minister. Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch announced in a statement that during his visit, Foreign Minister Araghchi will hold meetings with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan’s Foreign Office Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi Mumtaz Zehra Baloch

Comments

200 characters

Iranian FM arrives

Transparency and accountability: Finance Division notifies SOEs Regulations

Aurangzeb highlights positive trajectory of indicators

ECC approves circular debt management plan

Punjab govt not mulling buying PIA: Azma

Stakeholders urge Power Division to address theft, losses in Mepco

Remaining 18 IPPs: Row over figures main hurdle to talks

Raise in paid-up capital under NAP: Asif-led panel to mull over relief for Jet Green

PPL secures 10-year lease for Sui gas field

Drug-related issues: Sindh minister seeks support of MPs, media

Addition of 4 more PSX firms likely: MSCI to announce Nov Index review tomorrow

Read more stories