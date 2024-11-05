Iranian FM arrives

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Pakistan late Monday night for a two-day official visit, his first-ever to the country, amid heightened tensions in the Middle East (ME).

Senior officials from Pakistan’s Foreign Office, along with the Iranian Ambassador and other government functionaries, welcomed the visiting minister. Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch announced in a statement that during his visit, Foreign Minister Araghchi will hold meetings with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

